Beaumont Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NUAG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.