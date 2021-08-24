Beaumont Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 8,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,001. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.