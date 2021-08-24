Beaumont Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after purchasing an additional 571,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520,448 shares during the last quarter.

KBE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 74,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,128. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

