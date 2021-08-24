Beaumont Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,951. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

