BENQI Tops One Day Volume of $72.99 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. BENQI has a market cap of $111.39 million and approximately $72.99 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BENQI has traded flat against the dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00156066 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,750.11 or 0.99667172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.00 or 0.00991461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.78 or 0.06708007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

