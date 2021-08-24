Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 46.22% from the company’s previous close.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

LON TUI traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,680. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.49.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

