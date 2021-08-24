Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by 61.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

