Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $112.16, but opened at $117.34. Best Buy shares last traded at $118.74, with a volume of 91,494 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

