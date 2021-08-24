Bezant (BZNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $120.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $120.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00783435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00096561 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

