BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,672 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.67. 51,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

