Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 3.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 114,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

