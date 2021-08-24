Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tops One Day Volume of $739,447.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $739,447.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00803358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100037 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 30,447,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.