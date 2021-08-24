Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. 258,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

