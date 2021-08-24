Bill R. Sanford Sells 10,527 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bill R. Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integer alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50.

Shares of ITGR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.15. 121,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,841. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,463,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integer by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.