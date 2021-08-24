Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $99,781.84 and approximately $338,183.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

