Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $483.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $24,558,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

