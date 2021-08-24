BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 3.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $364.44 and last traded at $367.42. Approximately 20,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,627,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.