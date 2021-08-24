BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 3.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $364.44 and last traded at $367.42. Approximately 20,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,627,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.10.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of -1.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
