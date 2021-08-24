Bird.Money (BIRD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $450,791.00

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Bird.Money has a market cap of $6.96 million and $450,791.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for about $81.09 or 0.00168333 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,845 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

