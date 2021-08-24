Birdchain Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $488,229.83 and approximately $167,915.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

