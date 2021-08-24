Bitball Treasure Hits 1-Day Volume of $686,441.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $35.01 million and approximately $686,441.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $77.79 or 0.00161158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

