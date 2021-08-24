Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $249,967.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.36 or 1.00046394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00524337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00891106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00349439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,297,467 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

