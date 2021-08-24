BitCoal (COAL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $28,226.42 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.37 or 0.00657116 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

