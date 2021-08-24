Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0626 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $469.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.