Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $12.10 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $12.10 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $642.64 or 0.01333884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00338307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00156903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,826,469 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

