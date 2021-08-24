Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $104,920.77 and approximately $174.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00021921 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001559 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.