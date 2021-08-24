Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $997,455.52 and $51,580.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.30 or 0.00478669 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

