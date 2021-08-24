Bitcoin Private Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,031.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $4,031.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00330273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00141788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00158144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

