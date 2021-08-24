Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $162.71 or 0.00337803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $344.81 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,168.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.54 or 0.01340180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00156541 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002981 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,823,877 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

