Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $298.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $167.09 or 0.00338811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,317.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.97 or 0.01364573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00155273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,823,252 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

