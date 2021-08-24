Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $41,828.28 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.52 or 1.00292637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.09 or 0.01003542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.45 or 0.06654627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.