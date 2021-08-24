BitcoinHD Hits Market Capitalization of $14.08 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $14.08 million and $3.50 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00129529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00158406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,333.53 or 1.00146240 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01000075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.30 or 0.06746236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.