BitcoinHD Price Reaches $2.25 on Top Exchanges (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $4.09 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

