BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $68,873.31 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 252% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,901,691 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

