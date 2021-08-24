Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.97 and $108.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,102.94 or 0.99997505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00041176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010477 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

