BitGreen Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $4,802.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00114149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00289527 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00048409 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

