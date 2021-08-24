Bitzeny Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,658.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $364,574.50 and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00367499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.