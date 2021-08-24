BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Raised by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,141 shares of company stock worth $6,307,990 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. 5,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,561. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

