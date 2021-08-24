BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman Sells 1,399 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. 595,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,707. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

