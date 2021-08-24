BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $2,518,330.69 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. 595,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,707. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
