BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $2,518,330.69 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. 595,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,707. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

