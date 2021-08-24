BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $187,582.52 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $187,582.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,994.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackLine stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,707. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.02. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.45 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

