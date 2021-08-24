BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,100,500.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,707. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.