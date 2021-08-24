Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.38

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00154909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.58 or 0.99986588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.36 or 0.00992904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.57 or 0.06591314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

