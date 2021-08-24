Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.98 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $1.54 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $3.63 or 0.00007453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00803358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100037 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,880 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

