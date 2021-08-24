BlockMesh Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $109,172.86 and approximately $741.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

