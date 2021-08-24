Blockpass Hits One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $528,983.73 and $200.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.00788401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00099447 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.