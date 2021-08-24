Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BE opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

