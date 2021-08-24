Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34,002 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 28,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,335. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

