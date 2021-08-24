Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

