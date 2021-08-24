Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,588. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $376.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.