Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,871,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

DIS traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.86. 313,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

